Meal Prep Made Easy: Containers, Water Bottles And Utensils For A Healthy 2020

Plus, these products are eco-friendly, so you'll be going a little greener in 2020, too.

If you're hoping to meal prep in 2020, these tools will help you have a healthy new year.
It’s official: We’re in a new decade now. That means you might be feeling a little (or a lot) of pressure to make and actually keep your New Year’s resolution.

If you’re hoping to make 2020 a little healthier than the year before, you might be looking to take out takeout from your weekly menu, get a meal kit delivered to your door or try recipes that have a Weight Watchers badge of approval. Maybe you’ve even bought some new leggings for a new weekly workout.

With small changes like these, you won’t feel like you’re completely changing yourself to keep up with the promise you made.

Meal prepping might be something you’re looking into for the new year, too. When you’re on the go, you won’t have to worry about not having a healthy option to turn to. And luckily, we’ve found containers, water bottles and utensils that’ll help you make meal prepping just a bit easier.

Better still, all of these products are eco-friendly and reusable, in case you’re figuring out how to shop being wasteful this year once and for all, too.

Check out these containers, water bottles and utensils that’ll help you have a healthy 2020:

1
A glass to-go container that's perfect for a portioned lunch
Urban Outfitters
Get it for $18 at Urban Outfitters.
2
A reusable silicone bag that's a fan favorite
Amazon
Get the sandwich-sized bag for $12 at Amazon.
3
A faux paper lunch box that'll remind you of your school days
Cost Plus World Market
Get it for $13 at World Market.
4
A stainless steel flatware set that comes in a silicone case
Uncommon Goods
Get the set for $18 at Uncommon Goods.
5
A portable storage bowl for salads and on-the-go grain bowls
Anthropologie
Get it for $26 at Anthropologie. Keep in mind that this bowl is on backorder until Jan. 22.
6
A duo of dressing containers so you won't have wilted greens for lunch
Uncommon Goods
Get the set for $15 at Uncommon Goods.
7
A collapsible travel cup that you can literally throw in your bag
Anthropologie
Get it for $20 at Anthropologie.
8
A bottle that can infuse your water with fruity flavors
Amazon
Get it for $22 to $25, depending on the color, at Amazon.
9
A pretty printed water bottle that'll keep you hydrated
Urban Outfitters
Get it for $12 at Urban Outfitters.
10
A flatware set that'll have you ditching plastic
Anthropologie
Get the set for $14 at Anthropologie.
11
An abstract water bottle with a vacuum-sealed lid
Uncommon Goods
Get it for $35 at Uncommon Goods.
12
A jar that's made for breakfast lovers — and yup, the spoon's included, too
Uncommon Goods
Get it for $15 at Uncommon Goods.
13
A set of storage containers in every size for every snack under the sun
Target
Get the pack of 10 for $9 at Target.
14
A bag that won't have you worrying about what you're having for lunch
Zappos
Get it for $23 at Zappos.
15
A stainless steal lunch box
Urban Outfitters
Get it for $29 at Urban Outfitters.
