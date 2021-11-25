'Mean Girls' Actor Mourns 'Shocking Loss' Of Beloved Sister

“Mean Girls” star Lacey Chabert has revealed that she is mourning the “shocking loss” of her older sister.
“My beautiful sister, Wendy,” the actor wrote Tuesday in an Instagram post alongside a photo of her beloved sibling. “Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone.”
She added, “We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever. The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity.”
Chabert asked her followers to “keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers.”
Her sister’s cause of death has not been disclosed.
Chabert’s fans, famous followers and former co-stars left messages of condolences in the comments.
“Oh dear Lacey! I’m so so sorry!!!!!!!,” actor Tamera Mowry wrote. “Praying for you, Wendy’s family and your family.”
Fellow “Mean Girls” actor Daniel Franzese added that he was “praying for you and your family.”
Chabert posted about her sister Wendy just a few months ago for National Sisters Day in August.
“Couldn’t let #nationalsistersday pass without saying how much I love my two sisters,” she wrote at the time. They are the best big sisters ever and I thank God for them every day. Love you Wendy and Crissy.”
She also shared another photo of her sister for National Siblings Day in April.
“Happy #NationalSiblingDay to the best two sisters and brother a girl could ever have. Love you guys so much!”