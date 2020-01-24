'Mean Girls' Musical Will Now Be A Movie, Tina Fey Announces

One of the most obnoxious high school cliques in movie history is returning to the silver screen.

Reopen your Burn Books, people, because the hit stage musical version of “Mean Girls” is being adapted into a movie, creator Tina Fey announced Thursday.

“I’m very excited to bring ‘Mean Girls’ back to the big screen,” Fey, who wrote the 2004 hit film and stage production, said in a statement reported by Variety. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

Deadline reported that Fey will be tweaking the script for the franchise’s cinematic reboot.

Props to anyone brave enough to adapt a musical after the box office bomb “Cats.”

Paramount, which backed the original “Mean Girls” of Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams in a cautionary tale of how teen popularity corrupts, is behind the new “Mean Girls” musical film. “We’re thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form,” Paramount president of production Elizabeth Raposo added in a statement.

.