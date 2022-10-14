Entertainment
Idris Elba, Jason Momoa Have Just 2 Words For Their Trolls On Twitter

A-listers fired back at nasty messages in Jimmy Kimmel's new Mean Tweets bit.
Hollywood stars didn’t play when it came to tackling Twitter trolls on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

In the late-night show’s recurring Mean Tweets segment, the A-listers read nasty messages they’ve receive online.

And Idris Elba and Jason Momoa had just two words for their detractors.

See how the rest — including Brian Cox, Chris Rock, Matthew Broderick, Kevin Bacon, Dan Levy, Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield, George Clooney, Salma Hayek, Jon Stewart, Halle Berry and Larry David — responded here:

