Idris Elba, Jason Momoa Have Just 2 Words For Their Trolls On Twitter

Hollywood stars didn’t play when it came to tackling Twitter trolls on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
In the late-night show’s recurring Mean Tweets segment, the A-listers read nasty messages they’ve receive online.
Advertisement
And Idris Elba and Jason Momoa had just two words for their detractors.
See how the rest — including Brian Cox, Chris Rock, Matthew Broderick, Kevin Bacon, Dan Levy, Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield, George Clooney, Salma Hayek, Jon Stewart, Halle Berry and Larry David — responded here: