Lizzo Delivers Devastating Retort To One Of Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Mean Tweets’

Twitter trolls got their 15 milliseconds of fame when musicians read out cruel things posted about them on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Billie Eilish, Midland, Chance the Rapper, Luke Bryan, Perry Farrell, Leon Bridges, Monsta X, John Mayer, Alice Cooper, Luke Combs and Cardi B participated in the latest installment of the “Mean Tweets” segment.

Green Day had a hilarious response to someone comparing drummer Tré Cool to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas.)

And Lizzo delivered a blistering retort to a jibe about riding the bus.

Check out the clip here: