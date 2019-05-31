NBA Stars Slam Dunk On Haters' Mean Tweets: ‘F**k Your Dreams’

The stars of the NBA aren’t taking Twitter trolls’ trash-talking lightly.

Athletes including Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant fired back at haters’ insulting messages in a new “Mean Tweets” segment that aired on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in honor of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George had a very explicit message for someone who sent a nasty nighttime message, while Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embid chopped down another tweeter with a languages ding.

Check out the clip here: