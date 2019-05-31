COMEDY

NBA Stars Slam Dunk On Haters' Mean Tweets: ‘F**k Your Dreams’

Kevin Durant, Paul George and Joel Embid were among the players to fire back at fans' insulting messages in the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" segment.

The stars of the NBA aren’t taking Twitter trolls’ trash-talking lightly.

Athletes including Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant fired back at haters’ insulting messages in a new “Mean Tweets” segment that aired on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in honor of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George had a very explicit message for someone who sent a nasty nighttime message, while Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embid chopped down another tweeter with a languages ding.

Check out the clip here:

