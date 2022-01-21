Meat Loaf Once Threatened To Push 'Jealous' Prince Andrew Into A Moat

Meat Loaf once had a showdown with Prince Andrew that saw the singer threatening to push the royal into a moat.

The legendary singer, who died Thursday at the age of 74, claimed he told the Duke of York “I don’t give a shit who you are” after Andrew allegedly tried to push him into the water while they filmed the “It’s A Royal Knockout” TV show together in 1987.

Meat Loaf also claimed the Queen “hated” him after the incident, which he said was sparked by Andrew trying to shove him in the moat because his then-wife Sarah Ferguson had apparently been “paying attention” to the musician.

Speaking about the TV special in an interview with The Guardian in 2003, which resurfaced following his death, Meat Loaf said of the show: “It was great fun. I had a great time.”

“Fergie wasn’t exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little, I could be wrong, I’m just reading into this, I think he got a little jealous,” he recalled. “Anyway, he tried to push me in the water. He tried to push me in the moat.”

The star continued: “So I turned around and I grabbed him and he goes, ‘You can’t touch me. I’m royal.’ I said, ‘Well you try to push me in the moat, Jack, I don’t give a shit who you are, you’re goin’ in the moat.’”

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson pictured at Alton Towers for "It's A Royal Knockout" in 1987 Mike ForsterMike Forster/ANL/Shutterstock

Meat Loaf was joined by other stars, including actor John Travolta, England soccer legend Gary Lineker and Welsh singer Tom Jones, in the star-studded charity game show filmed at the Alton Towers amusement park.