Meat Loaf Says He's A 'Sex God,' Calls Greta Thunberg 'Brainwashed'

Meat Loaf gave quite the interview to The Daily Mail this week, talking about everything from his sex life to climate change.

The 72-year-old singer, real name Marvin Lee Aday, said he was always a ladies’ man, even when he was a “fat motherf*****.”

“Most of my songs are... well, true,” he told the MailOnline. “They are story songs and I am really good at stories... I am a sex god, dear.”

The “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” singer said he’s lost 70 pounds by not eating “anything over 5g of fat and 3g of sugar.”

Meat Loaf went from weighing 256 pounds to 195 pounds, which is what he weighs today, but explained that courting women when he was larger was never a problem.

“I can’t use bad language but people would ask me, ‘How can a fat motherf****like you go out with all these good looking girls?’ I said, ‘because I am not going out thinking about what you are thinking about,’” he shared.

The rocker added that men today aren’t doing “anything right.”

“These days men don’t open the doors, they don’t do anything right. Truthfully, all they go out for is to get laid,” he continued. “I’ve never done that. It’s not my first option; never has been — and that’s why I’ve gone out with all these good looking women.”

The topic of conversation somehow shifted to climate change, with Meat Loaf —who worked with President Donald Trump on The Apprentice in 2010 — saying it’sa hoax.

He also called out activist Greta Thunberg, who turns 17 on Friday. “I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t,” he said. “She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”