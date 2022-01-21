Watch Meat Loaf's Most Bonkers Unscripted Moments

Meat Loaf, the “Bat Out Of Hell” singer who died Thursday, is being celebrated as an entertainer. But he was also quite a character offstage.
Check out these often bonkers, sometimes sweet moments, beginning with the rock legend indulging a prankster interviewer by singing his responses. In answering a query about what’s going on backstage, the rock star crooned, “I’m trying to get laid.”
Meat Loaf went full-opera in singing “America the Beautiful” on the campaign trail with Mitt Romney, then belted out the tune like a preacher. Romney seemed amused?
Reality TV fans will never forget a ferocious Meat Loaf screaming at actor Gary Busey on “Celebrity Apprentice” for allegedly stealing his paint.
Here’s Meat Loaf having a full conversation with TV hosts about a bird that startled him while being interviewed on “London Tonight.”