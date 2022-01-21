Entertainment

Watch Meat Loaf's Most Bonkers Unscripted Moments

The "Bat out of Hell" singer and actor was a performer offstage as well.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Meat Loaf, the “Bat Out Of Hell” singer who died Thursday, is being celebrated as an entertainer. But he was also quite a character offstage.

Check out these often bonkers, sometimes sweet moments, beginning with the rock legend indulging a prankster interviewer by singing his responses. In answering a query about what’s going on backstage, the rock star crooned, “I’m trying to get laid.”

Meat Loaf went full-opera in singing “America the Beautiful” on the campaign trail with Mitt Romney, then belted out the tune like a preacher. Romney seemed amused?

Reality TV fans will never forget a ferocious Meat Loaf screaming at actor Gary Busey on “Celebrity Apprentice” for allegedly stealing his paint.

Here’s Meat Loaf having a full conversation with TV hosts about a bird that startled him while being interviewed on “London Tonight.”

