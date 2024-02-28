Chiefs' Mecole Hardman On What Taylor Swift Told Him After Super Bowl-Winning Catch

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman apparently had a memorable conversation with Taylor Swift after a particularly memorable Super Bowl game.
During an appearance on “The Pivot Podcast” posted on Tuesday, Hardman described the singer approaching him after his game-winning catch in overtime during the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas earlier this month.
“She was like... ‘Good job, proud of you, good game — man, it was crazy,’” he recalled of his chat with Swift.
He said that the “Anti-Hero” singer then mentioned a time Hardman had previously shown her a magic trick with a deck of cards, and that she connected the trick with his successful catch at the big game.
Swift called the wide receiver’s hands “magical,” according to Hardman, though he said he couldn’t remember what the singer said verbatim.
He said earlier in the episode that Swift is “so cool” and that hanging out with the singer and her boyfriend — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — felt normal.
But he admitted that the magnitude of her stardom typically hits him after he interacts with the pop star.
“When we leave, I’m like, ‘Damn that’s Taylor Swift,’” he said with a laugh.
Hardman’s game-winning catch gave the Chiefs the 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He has since said on several occasions that he blacked out shortly after scoring the touchdown.
“I blacked out for a second and I seen Pat [Mahomes] run to me, I’m like, ‘Okay it’s time to celebrate now,’” he said in an interview with “Good Morning America” earlier this month.
“I definitely blacked out for sure.”
Swift’s attendance at the Super Bowl unsurprisingly sparked a lot of conversation among fans of football and Swift alike.
In one viral moment during the game, the singer was seen on the jumbotron chugging a beer before slamming it down in front of her.