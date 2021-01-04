Trump Expected To Award Presidential Medal Of Freedom To Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan

President Donald Trump is expected to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Reps. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), two political allies who have defended him throughout his presidency and during his impeachment, The Washington Post first reported on Sunday.

Nunes was one of Trump’s loudest cheerleaders in his efforts to undermine the Justice Department’s investigation of Russian interference into the 2016 election. Nunes will be awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor on Monday, Axios reported, citing three sources familiar with the plans.

During an interview on “Fox & Friends” back in October 2018, Trump suggested that Nunes deserved the medal for his fight against the Russia probe.

Jordan also has a long history of supporting Trump’s conspiracy theories and last month, he called for a congressional investigation into the “integrity of the 2020 election” that Trump lost. Jordan is expected to receive the medal next week.

Trump still has not conceded the election to President-elect Joe Biden. However, during his final weeks in office, he has granted a slew of presidential pardons to friends, family members and other allies.

