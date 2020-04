We're Medical Students Ready To Fight The Coronavirus. Here Is What's Holding Us Back.

It seems wrong for hundreds of new doctors to sit idly by due to inconsistent hospital policies while the crisis surges in New York City, especially as these same hospitals call back retired nurses and physicians in their 60s and 70s to battle COVID-19. The peak of the virus is predicted within the next two weeks. New York City needs manpower in the same time frame in which we will be graduating. We learned medicine here, we know our health systems’ layouts, workflows, and electronic medical record programs. And while we are certainly not invincible, we are better suited due to our age to have favorable outcomes if we do contract the virus.

There needs to be coordination or at least agreement among national accreditation committees, medical schools and health systems across the country so that we and our fourth-year medical student peers elsewhere have the ability to join forces to battle this pandemic. Included in this discussion should be ways that new doctors are covered as they enter into their first jobs, such as employee benefits, health insurance and appropriate access to PPE. We acknowledge that this is not an easy administrative task, but the absence of a transparent national policy compels hospitals to currently reject critical help from qualified new physicians in a time of dire need.

Four weeks ago, we were celebrating birthdays, running in Central Park and planning vacations. Now, in a turn of events, next week we will be M.D.s, a new militia that stands ready to help combat this disease. What can we do with these two letters added to our names if no clear, systematic plan is in place?