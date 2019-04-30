Single-Payer Advocate Ady Barkan Testifies At 'Medicare For All' Hearing

WASHINGTON ― The first congressional hearing ever on “Medicare for All” began with a moving moment Tuesday, as single-payer hero Ady Barkan delivered an impassioned speech through an emotionless computer voice.

Barkan, who is in the late stages of ALS, testified before the House Rules Committee using a text-to-voice computer program.

“Never before have I given a speech without my natural voice,” Barkan said. “Never before have I had to rely on a synthetic voice to lay out my arguments, convey my most passionately held beliefs, tell the details of my personal story.”

Barkan went on to share his story. Three years ago, he and his wife were at the beginning of a promising life together. “We had fulfilling careers, a wonderful community of friends and family, and a smiling, chubby infant boy,” Barkan said. “We could see decades of happiness stretching out before us. The sun was shining and there was not a cloud in sight. And then, out of the clear blue sky, we were struck by lightning.”

Barkan was diagnosed with ALS ― a debilitating neurological condition that has already robbed him of the ability to walk and now greatly limits his ability to even talk. It was the start of a challenging road for Barkan, not just with his illness but also with private insurers and the health care system.

Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images Ady Barkan (center) attends the Los Angeles Supports a Dream Act Now! protest with actress Alyssa Milano and others at the office of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein in January 2018 in Los Angeles. Tuesday, he testified about "Medicare for All" on Capitol Hill.

Barkan testified that his family currently spends about $9,000 per month out-of-pocket on home care, on top of the significant costs his insurance does cover. “The alternative is for me to go on Medicare and move into a nursing home, away from my wife and my son,” Barkan said. “So we are cobbling together the money, from friends and family and supporters all over the country. But this is an absurd way to run a health care system. GoFundMe is a terrible substitute for smart congressional action.”

Barkan noted that, “like so many others,” he and his wife have spent significant time fighting with their insurer, which has issued “outrageous denials instead of covering the benefits we’ve paid for.”

“We have so little time left together, and yet our system forces us to waste it dealing with bills and bureaucracy,” Barkan said.

Barkan then laid out three reasons he thinks Medicare for All is the right solution for our health care system. First, Barkan said, Medicare for All could provide quality care to everyone. Lawmakers could control what is covered and could mandate that patients be able to see the doctors they want. Barkan also claimed Medicare for All would provide long-term services for people like him.

Second, he said, Medicare for All would make health care affordable for those who are sick. “We will no longer need to choose between paying the rent and filling a prescription,” he said. “It means we will no longer delay necessary care until it is tragically late and tragically expensive. It means that we won’t have to worry every year when our employer announces the new rates. It means that we can finally start to eliminate the atrocious racial and economic disparities that destroy so many lives, that rob our communities of so much dignity, that strip us all of our common humanity.”

And third, Barkan said, Medicare for All is the only way to make the health care system more efficient. “Over the past three years, I have seen firsthand how the current system creates absurdly wasteful cost-shifting, delays, billing disputes, rationing and worry. Administrative waste is costing us hundreds of billions of dollars every year.”

Barkan also argued that Medicare for All would eliminate “immoral price gouging” by pharmaceutical and device companies. “The fundamental truth is that too many corporations make too much money off of our illnesses, and they are spending gazillions of dollars lobbying and campaigning and fighting to stop us from building something better,” he said.

Barkan, who was added to the witness list partly because some single-payer advocates worried that there wasn’t a forceful enough advocate of single-payer on the panel, argued that cost savings were only possible through “a genuine Medicare for All system.” He said other proposals to increase health insurance coverage, such as a Medicare buy-in system, would not generate those administrative savings.

“Some people argue that, although Medicare for All is a great idea, we need to move slowly to get there. But I needed Medicare for All yesterday,” Barkan said. “Millions of people need it today. The time to pass this law is now.”

Barkan is one of only a few people to ever testify before Congress using a text-to-voice computer program. John DeWitt, an entrepreneur involved in making that technology a reality, testified twice in 1988 using a text-to-voice program to show off the automation. And another ALS patient, Eric Obermann, testified before the Senate in 2005 using a similar program. (Obermann died in 2010.)

Barkan himself has been very clear about his own health outlook. He believes this could be his last major travel, and he has written a book in advance of his death about how his illness awoke a sense of social justice in him.