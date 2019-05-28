Meek Mill Condemns 'Racist As Hell' Vegas Hotel For Keeping Him Out

Meek Mill is threatening to take legal action against Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan hotel, saying its employees went to “extreme racist levels” to bar him from entering last week.

In videos uploaded on Twitter and Instagram Saturday, the rapper can be seen speaking from inside his car to two individuals who appear to be hotel staffers. One can be heard warning him that if he sets foot on the property, he could be arrested for trespassing.

“We’re a private property,” he told the artist. “At this time, with the information we have, we’re refusing to do business with you. We have a right to do that.”

In an Instagram caption, Meek Mill accused the hotel of trying “to keep the level of blacks down,” adding that they “love to take our money!!!!”

“This happens to a lot of black entertainers not just me either!! I felt crazy being put out by these white men for no reason!” he wrote.

In a tweet that evening, the rapper said, “I needs lawyers ASAP y’all not gone treat me like I’m just a rapper and expect me to be quiet.” In a separate post, he called the hotel “really racist as hell.”

In a statement released Monday to NBC affiliate KSNV-TV, the Cosmopolitan claimed that its Marquee Dayclub was at capacity and couldn’t take any additional guests under Las Vegas fire code:

The recent situation regarding Meek Mill related to a matter of security, not race, and any reports citing otherwise are false. We pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment, with zero tolerance for discrimination. Under different circumstances, Meek Mill would be welcomed to the resort, but not at the compromise of his personal safety and the safety of our guests.

None of the footage posted on Meek Mill’s social media accounts shows hotel employees notifying him of a capacity issue.

Responding on Twitter, the artist said the explanation “doesn’t even make sense,” since he was told he would be arrested for grabbing something to eat on the property without even entering the party.

“And I don’t care about that casino I bring in millions every time my name mentioned on a Vegas casino event where I am always welcome ... but y’all not gone just treat us like shit and act like it’s normal.”

The Cosmopolitan did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.