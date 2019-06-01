Vegas Hotel Apologizes To Meek Mill For Not Acting In 'Respectful Manner'

A Las Vegas hotel has issued an apology to Meek Mill for his recent encounter at the establishment, which he described as “racist as hell.”

The official Twitter account for The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas released a statement on Friday addressing the rapper’s interaction with security staff of the hotel on May 25.

“We apologize to Meek Mill for how we handled the situation on Saturday, May 25, as we did not act in a respectful manner and were wrong,” the statement read. “Meek Mill has not had any prior incidents on our property.”

The statement continued, “The Cosmopolitan has zero tolerance for discrimination and we pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment. We look forward to welcoming Meek Mill back to the resort.”

Last week, the rapper, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, posted videos on Twitter and Instagram showing him speaking to the hotel’s security staff from inside his car.

Two men associated with The Cosmopolitan can be heard in the videos telling the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper and social justice advocate that he was “trespassing” and that he could be arrested.

The cosmopolitan hotel .... and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!! pic.twitter.com/HPySp2nh8h — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 25, 2019

“Here’s the deal, you’re on private property, at this time, with the information we have, we’re refusing to do business with you with the information we have,” one man can be heard saying.

In another video, a man can be seen reading a statement out loud that indicated Meek Mill could be “subject to an arrest for a misdemeanor.”

According to the video footage, the rapper can be heard repeatedly asking the hotel representatives why they were accusing him of trespassing to no avail.

The Cosmopolitan initially defended the interaction in a statement released last week. The hotel claimed that Meek Mill was denied entry because its Marquee Dayclub was at capacity.

“Under different circumstances, Meek Mill would be welcomed to the resort, but not at the compromise of his personal safety and the safety of our guests,” the statement read in part.

Meek Mill rejected that explanation on Twitter on Tuesday.

“The cosmopolitan issued a statement that it was over capacity at a pool party why I was banned but told me I would be arrested just for stepping on their property even if I went to eat on the property ‘not at the pool party’ doesn’t even make sense,” he wrote.