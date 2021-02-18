Critics Erupt After Meek Mill Turns Kobe Bryant Into A Lyric

Critics are blasting rapper Meek Mill after he referred on a leaked track to the helicopter crash that killed basketball superstar Kobe Bryant.
In the song “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)” — a collaboration with L’il Baby — Mill raps: “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper; it be another Kobe,” E! Online and several other media outlets reported Thursday.
The 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people were killed just over a year ago when the chopper they were in went down in Calabasas, California.
Mill was roundly bashed for being “disrespectful” for attempting to capitalize on Bryant’s tragic death and for Mill’s arrogance in comparing himself to the sports legend.
“I don’t know when I’ll be ready to hear a song that references Kobe, but I know it ain’t now,” and Meek Mill’s line “ain’t it,” tweeted Washington Post sports reporter Michael Lee. “Let that man RIP a little longer.”
Mill (Robert Rihmeek Williams) — who nearly came to blows with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine last weekend — slammed the criticism on Twitter. He didn’t mention Bryant’s name but accused critics of following a promoted “narrative” like zombies. He also called it “mind control.”
Then Mill on Thursday appeared to call Bryant an “angel.”
In the past Mill has wished prayers for Bryant’s family and supported a petition to make Bryant’s image part of the new NBA logo.
But Twitter critics weren’t buying the lyric.