Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs Over $1 Billion After No One Wins Lottery Drawing

No one won last night's Mega Millions lottery so now the jackpot is over $1 billion. Godofredo A. Vásquez) via Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The new estimated jackpot will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

Mega Millions jackpot rises to more than $1 billion, one of the highest in history pic.twitter.com/cescjeL1vJ — BNO News (@BNONews) July 27, 2022

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.