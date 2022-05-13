Mega Millions Pauses Prize Payments After Announcer's On-Air Snafu

What a mega mixup!
The multi-state Mega Millions lottery was forced to temporarily suspend prize payments this week after a snafu during the calling of Tuesday’s winning numbers.
But the winning ball was a 9.
The incorrect 6 also appeared on the screen during the drawing.
“The 9 ball was drawn into the chamber and is the official result,” the lottery said in a statement shared on its website. The actual winning numbers, it confirmed, were 15-19-20-61-70 and gold Mega Ball 9.
“We apologize for the confusion,” the lottery added, encouraging players to hold onto their ticket as the issue was resolved.
No one won Tuesday’s $86 million jackpot.
In New York, some people were paid out based on the wrong winning number.
“Due to human error relating to the May 10, 2022 Mega Millions draw, the New York Lottery paid a total of $5,538 to players who presented tickets with the incorrect winning number to retailers before approximately 10 a.m. on May 11,” the organization said in a statement shared on Twitter.
“This payment was recouped automatically via a Lottery account for uncashed tickets. There is no impact on aid to education or taxpayer funds,” it added.