Shopping

Megbabe's Underboob Sweat Powder Is My Holy Grail Summer Product

Stave off dreaded summer body sweat with Bust Dust, a talc-free miracle powder.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=underboobsweat-KristenAdaway-061422-62a8a5dae4b06169ca912cdd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbust-dust-anti-boob-sweat-powder-xlsImpprod18141009" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Megababe&#x27;s Bust Dust anti-boob-sweat powder" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a8a5dae4b06169ca912cdd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=underboobsweat-KristenAdaway-061422-62a8a5dae4b06169ca912cdd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbust-dust-anti-boob-sweat-powder-xlsImpprod18141009" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Megababe's Bust Dust anti-boob-sweat powder</a>
Ulta
Megababe's Bust Dust anti-boob-sweat powder

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

One annoying side effect of summer temperatures is the drastic increase in how much we sweat — even if we’re only outside for a few minutes. Although deodorant saves the day in terms of preventing us from sweating (or just keeping our sweat from smelling unpleasant), figuring out what to do about underboob sweat is another challenge.

I will never forget going out with friends for my birthday one year, and near the end of the extremely hot summer day, I realized I had two huge sweat stains on the bodice of the very light green dress I was wearing. I was mortified, and ever since then, I’ve been on the hunt for ways to stop this from happening again. Luckily, I found one product that has become my holy grail: Megababe’s Bust Dust anti-boob sweat powder.

Though the brand is known for its sweat-absorbing Magic Powder lotion and aluminum-free deodorant (which HuffPost Shopping writer Griffin Wynne swears by), this boob sweat-specific powder is worth a try. I was skeptical about trying it, as I didn’t know if what appeared to be a glorified baby powder would actually ward off sweat stains. However, after eight hours of wear, I became a believer. My clothing stayed dry and stain-free, and I didn’t feel sticky and gross like I usually do when I sweat. I have larger breasts, so sweat accumulation doesn’t take long, but with this powder, I get much-needed relief.

Even though the pump on the bottle looks like it would dispense foam, its actually releases a fine mist of the talc- and aluminum-free powder. The powder absorbs sweat instantly and, though it contains lavender and aloe, it doesn’t really have a smell (which my sensitive skin is happy about). Megababe says the lavender helps prevent bacteria and aloe soothes skin, resulting in a slight cooling feel that is definitely welcome on hot summer days. But the lifesaving sweat-stopping ingredient is corn starch, which absorbs the perspiration on your skin.

If you need just a bit more convincing to add Megababe’s Bust Dust to your summer essentials, consider these glowing Ulta reviews:

“I have been suffering with under bust sweat for years. I even went as far to get little washable pads to help soak up the sweat because, my skin in so sensitive if it sets too long I break out really badly. But this bust dust really helps, I really like how you can reapply into your bra with less mess because I made a terrible mess using other powders, that didn’t even help with dryness as much.” — Mia

“Buy this. Right now. Have you ever been somewhere hot? Then you need this. Bought it for a 11 day trip to Hawaii and it’s freaking MAGICAL. It keeps you dry, comfy, un-sweaty, and it doesn’t get weird and clumpy or goopy or anything at all. I was in Hawaii in late August. The heat was no joke, and the humidity as well. And this kept me dry and comfy!!” — Lindsay

Ulta
Megababe Bust Dust anti-boob-sweat powder
Each bottle contains 3 ounces of powder that's free of aluminum, talc, parabens,
phthalates, sulfates and synthetic fragrances. It's super easy to use: All you need to do is shake it well and spray it under your breasts and in your cleavage before putting on a bra or clothing.
$16 at Ulta
Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh bra

Sports Bras Stylish Enough To Wear On Their Own

Popular in the Community

shoppingWomensummerFitness and Exercisebreasts

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

10 Common Behaviors That Are Making You More Forgetful

Style & Beauty

What’s ‘Baby Botox’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Popular Procedure.

Food & Drink

Telly Justice: ‘There Is No Space For Identity’ For Queer Chefs In Most Kitchens

Food & Drink

Does Caffeine Make You Jittery? Here Are 7 Coffee Alternatives To Try Instead.

Wellness

4 Sneaky Things That May Be Causing Your Nightmares

Parenting

Why The Color Of Your Kid’s Swimsuit Might Matter More Than You Think

Travel

Your Next Trip Abroad Should Be To Glasgow, Scotland. Here’s Why.

Home & Living

This Dystopian Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Apocalyptic Comedy Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

This Crowd-Pleasing Portable Speaker Is Less Than $60 On Amazon Right Now

Style & Beauty

Kim Kardashian Says She Connects With Boyfriend Pete Davidson Through Pimples

Shopping

5 Best-Selling Air Fryers From Target, And How To Pick The Right One

Shopping

It's Time To Buy A Portable Generator

Shopping

Your Body Needs Anti-Aging Skin Care, Too. Here's What To Look For

Shopping

Office-Friendly Clothes You Can Also Wear On The Weekend

Shopping

25 Pieces Of Lightweight Clothing That People From Hot States Swear By

Shopping

12 Little Gadgets That Are Guaranteed To Make Your Life Easier

Shopping

9 Affordable Laptops For When You Need A Spare, Starting At $40

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You This Skin Tightening Microcurrent Device Is Totally Worth It

Food & Drink

10 Surprising Foods You Should Never Cook On A Grill

Wellness

If You're Going To Clean Out Your Ears Yourself, Here's How To Do It Right

Wellness

Without Roe V. Wade, Pregnant Women May Face Arrest For All Kinds Of Behaviors

Shopping

Juneteenth Is Coming Up. Here Are 9 Children's Books To Teach Your Kid About It.

Shopping

Everything You Need To Know About Amazon Prime Day

Travel

Want To Buy Airport Lounge Access? Consider These 4 Things First.

Shopping

TikTok's 'Gym Lips' Makeup Trend Is Surprisingly Simple

Style & Beauty

What Dermatologists Use When They're Covered In Bug Bites

Shopping

The Lazy-Person Travel Essential With Over 73,000 Reviews

Wellness

There Are Millions Of People Who Can't Just 'Move On' From COVID

Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About The Reasons For Kids' Tantrums

Style & Beauty

What Your Pedicurist Knows About You, Just From Looking At Your Feet

Food & Drink

The Best Pasta Shapes For Making Pasta Salad (Yes, It Matters)

Style & Beauty

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Damaged Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Money

Bear Market Hits Wall Street As Stocks, Bonds, Crypto Dive

Home & Living

This Disturbing Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Travel

Looking For A Getaway? Here's Why You Should Pick Savannah.

Wellness

How To Change Your Default Sleeping Position To A New One

Shopping

Card Games For Grown-Ups That Will Actually Keep You Entertained