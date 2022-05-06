In the world of commerce journalism, it’s not uncommon for writers to get free samples. Much like mall food court vendors handing out tiny chicken pieces on toothpicks, brands will send writers all sorts of products, hoping to gain new customers and potential coverage. While many of these items come and go with little to-do, one stole my heart the moment I used it — so much so, I now buy it for myself.

It’s the Megababe Rosy Pits aluminum-free deodorant, and it’s become a must-have, everyday product.

Celebrated for its Thigh Rescue anti-chafe stick and body-positive founder, Katie Sturino, Megababe is a clean beauty brand that makes all sorts of “taboo” personal products like masks for butt acne, anti-underboob sweat powder and spray for stinky feet. As someone who’s not into makeup or skin care, I’ve never been particularly interested in trying the brand, even though the internet continues to rave about it.

I do, however, wear — and frankly, collect — deodorants. As a naturally sweaty person who loves cotton T-shirts and is pretty sensitive to smells, I’m consistently on the hunt for something that lasts all day, goes on clear and doesn’t trigger migraines. So when I was offered a free sample of Rosy Pits last spring, I was intrigued.

The first thing I noticed was how well the container is designed. It’s a short cylinder, not a tall, flat rectangle like other deodorants. It has a screw-on cap, so it’s secure when I throw it in a gym bag or big canvas tote.

The product is clear and light, and it doesn’t feel goopy or sticky to the touch. The top of the stick is domed, so it rolls on super easily. The rose scent is mellow and fresh, not overly floral or perfume-y, and it makes me feel crisp and clean, not grandma-y. I’ll put it on once in the morning and it lasts all day, keeping me dry and not stinky even after the gym. It doesn’t have any aluminum or baking soda, so it doesn’t dry me out or irritate my pits.

At $14, it’s a little more than I’ve spent on drug store brands in the past, but for the quality and longevity, it’s worth every penny. A tube lasts months, even when I use it every day, so I really get some milage out of it. I’ve recently been buying two at a time so that I can keep one at home and one in my bag, even though I rarely need to reapply throughout the day.

Hop on the Rosy Pits train yourself and join me in having dry, good-smelling pits all summer.

