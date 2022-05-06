Promising reviews
“Glides so easily on the skin with no residue. nice scent. I’ve repurchased 4 times.” — mrs
“Idk what in the heck kind of black magic this company has infused into this deodorant, but for the love of all things good never stop! I’ve been dealing with stubborn BO after the birth of my firstborn nearly six years ago. I’ve used charcoal deodorants and soaps, lume, clinical strength, cheap stuff, men’s brands, expensive stuff, natural stuff, you name it all to be disappointed after mere hours. But this deodorant actually works and LASTS!! Over 24 hours have passed since I applied and my pits still smell just as lovely as when I first applied! The scent is not overwhelming, just light and pleasant. I used it in my bikini line as well to combat the sweaty smell after a long day of chasing kids, work, and running errands and it works there too. Seriously, if Megababe is ever looking for a desperate mom to send a lifetime supply of a product to, I’m your lady.” — CK
“My favorite natural deodorant of ALL time (and I’ve tried them ALL). This deodorant not only smells amazing, but it lasts ALL day even when I’m doing a lot of working out. I’ma college student and I am constantly walking and moving around, and I always smell good. Doesn’t leave any bad coloring on my clothes either. I will never switch to another.” — Jyn
“Love this deodorant. Tried so many aluminum-free deodorants and this one is my favorite one. Doesn’t leave any white residue which is a plus for me . I will definitely be purchasing more in the future.” — AdiS
“Believe the hype, ya’ll, because this is the first natural deo I’ve used that has me smelling like a flower-baby at the end of a long day or workout. It doesn’t leave a white residue on clothes either. I was using a mineral stick before, so my body had already detoxed the chemical deo from my teens. 10/10 - never going back. The scent reminds of a light floral from the 70’s in the best way. Thank you for creating this!” — Christine