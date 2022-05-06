Shopping

Megababe's Rosy Pits Aluminum-Free Deodorant Is My Summer Must

Clean beauty brand Megababe is celebrated for its Magic Powder and Thigh Rescue anti-chafe stick — but don't sleep on its aluminum-free deodorant.

<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=megababerosypits-griffinwynne-050522-6272dbc9e4b046ad0d773ccb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmegababe-rosy-pits-daily-deodorant-2-6oz%2F-%2FA-76506304%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df%26fndsrc%3Dtgtao%26DFA%3D71700000012735304%26CPNG%3DPLA_Beauty%252BPersonal%2BCare%252BShopping_Local%257CBeauty_Ecomm_Beauty%26adgroup%3DSC_Health%252BBeauty%26LID%3D700000001170770pgs%26LNM%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26network%3Dg%26device%3Dc%26location%3D9007303%26targetid%3Dpla-895876315184%26ds_rl%3D1246978%26ds_rl%3D1248099%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw682TBhATEiwA9crl35keAZ_H7IkyZZZu9U1fG6CaelhzbquC06cZ0fSwleNlxfIQSfUIEBoCHikQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Megababe Rosy Pits aluminum-free deodorant from Target " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6272dbc9e4b046ad0d773ccb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=megababerosypits-griffinwynne-050522-6272dbc9e4b046ad0d773ccb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmegababe-rosy-pits-daily-deodorant-2-6oz%2F-%2FA-76506304%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df%26fndsrc%3Dtgtao%26DFA%3D71700000012735304%26CPNG%3DPLA_Beauty%252BPersonal%2BCare%252BShopping_Local%257CBeauty_Ecomm_Beauty%26adgroup%3DSC_Health%252BBeauty%26LID%3D700000001170770pgs%26LNM%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26network%3Dg%26device%3Dc%26location%3D9007303%26targetid%3Dpla-895876315184%26ds_rl%3D1246978%26ds_rl%3D1248099%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw682TBhATEiwA9crl35keAZ_H7IkyZZZu9U1fG6CaelhzbquC06cZ0fSwleNlxfIQSfUIEBoCHikQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Megababe Rosy Pits aluminum-free deodorant from Target </a>
In the world of commerce journalism, it’s not uncommon for writers to get free samples. Much like mall food court vendors handing out tiny chicken pieces on toothpicks, brands will send writers all sorts of products, hoping to gain new customers and potential coverage. While many of these items come and go with little to-do, one stole my heart the moment I used it — so much so, I now buy it for myself.

It’s the Megababe Rosy Pits aluminum-free deodorant, and it’s become a must-have, everyday product.

Celebrated for its Thigh Rescue anti-chafe stick and body-positive founder, Katie Sturino, Megababe is a clean beauty brand that makes all sorts of “taboo” personal products like masks for butt acne, anti-underboob sweat powder and spray for stinky feet. As someone who’s not into makeup or skin care, I’ve never been particularly interested in trying the brand, even though the internet continues to rave about it.

I do, however, wear — and frankly, collect — deodorants. As a naturally sweaty person who loves cotton T-shirts and is pretty sensitive to smells, I’m consistently on the hunt for something that lasts all day, goes on clear and doesn’t trigger migraines. So when I was offered a free sample of Rosy Pits last spring, I was intrigued.

The first thing I noticed was how well the container is designed. It’s a short cylinder, not a tall, flat rectangle like other deodorants. It has a screw-on cap, so it’s secure when I throw it in a gym bag or big canvas tote.

The product is clear and light, and it doesn’t feel goopy or sticky to the touch. The top of the stick is domed, so it rolls on super easily. The rose scent is mellow and fresh, not overly floral or perfume-y, and it makes me feel crisp and clean, not grandma-y. I’ll put it on once in the morning and it lasts all day, keeping me dry and not stinky even after the gym. It doesn’t have any aluminum or baking soda, so it doesn’t dry me out or irritate my pits.

At $14, it’s a little more than I’ve spent on drug store brands in the past, but for the quality and longevity, it’s worth every penny. A tube lasts months, even when I use it every day, so I really get some milage out of it. I’ve recently been buying two at a time so that I can keep one at home and one in my bag, even though I rarely need to reapply throughout the day.

Hop on the Rosy Pits train yourself and join me in having dry, good-smelling pits all summer.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Megababe Rosy Pits
The star of the show — the Megababe Rosy Pits daily deodorant. It's a super-compact container that's easy to throw in a gym bag or tote, making it the perfect summer product. And it's 2.6 ounces, so you can take it on planes with no hassle.
$13.99 at Target$14 at Ulta

Promising reviews

“Glides so easily on the skin with no residue. nice scent. I’ve repurchased 4 times.” — mrs

“Idk what in the heck kind of black magic this company has infused into this deodorant, but for the love of all things good never stop! I’ve been dealing with stubborn BO after the birth of my firstborn nearly six years ago. I’ve used charcoal deodorants and soaps, lume, clinical strength, cheap stuff, men’s brands, expensive stuff, natural stuff, you name it all to be disappointed after mere hours. But this deodorant actually works and LASTS!! Over 24 hours have passed since I applied and my pits still smell just as lovely as when I first applied! The scent is not overwhelming, just light and pleasant. I used it in my bikini line as well to combat the sweaty smell after a long day of chasing kids, work, and running errands and it works there too. Seriously, if Megababe is ever looking for a desperate mom to send a lifetime supply of a product to, I’m your lady.” — CK

“My favorite natural deodorant of ALL time (and I’ve tried them ALL). This deodorant not only smells amazing, but it lasts ALL day even when I’m doing a lot of working out. I’ma college student and I am constantly walking and moving around, and I always smell good. Doesn’t leave any bad coloring on my clothes either. I will never switch to another.” — Jyn

“Love this deodorant. Tried so many aluminum-free deodorants and this one is my favorite one. Doesn’t leave any white residue which is a plus for me . I will definitely be purchasing more in the future.” — AdiS

“Believe the hype, ya’ll, because this is the first natural deo I’ve used that has me smelling like a flower-baby at the end of a long day or workout. It doesn’t leave a white residue on clothes either. I was using a mineral stick before, so my body had already detoxed the chemical deo from my teens. 10/10 - never going back. The scent reminds of a light floral from the 70’s in the best way. Thank you for creating this!” — Christine

