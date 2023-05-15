What's Hot

Baseball Bat Attack At Virginia Congressman’s Office Injures 2 Staffers

'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Teases Champ James Holzhauer With Spicy On-Air Flirtation

Halle Bailey Mesmerizes With First Live Performance Of 'Part Of Your World'

Former GOP Rep. Goes Low In Trashing Trump-Biden Rematch For 2024

Riley Keough Pays Tribute To 'Loving Mama' Lisa Marie Presley On Mother's Day

Ja Morant Is Suspended For Another Gun Incident On Social Media

Chuck Todd Points Out Why Republicans 'Haven't Figured Out How To Take On' Trump

Chris Murphy Predicts 'Popular Revolt' If Supreme Court Blocks Universal Background Checks

This New True-Crime Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating

Jennifer Lopez's New Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

College Player Avoids Tag With WTF Superman Move

CelebrityBody Imagesports illustrated Megan Fox

Megan Fox Says There's 'Never, Ever' Been A Time When She Loved Her Body

“I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” Fox told Sports Illustrated.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

Megan Fox says she’s struggled with body image her entire life.

The “Transformers” actor talked about dealing with body dysmorphia in a video for her new Sports Illustrated cover, out Monday.

While Fox is widely seen as a sex symbol, she said she’s long dealt with body dysmorphia, a psychological condition where people fixate on their appearance or what they perceive as their physical flaws.

“I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” Fox told SI. “There was never a point in my life where I loved my body ― never, ever.”

Fox remembers her insecurities overwhelming her long before she became famous.

Megan Fox attends the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, 2021.
Megan Fox attends the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, 2021.
Evan Agostini via Associated Press

“When I was little, that was an obsession I had, of ‘But I should look this way,’” she said. “And why I had an awareness of my body that young, I’m not sure... The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending.”

The “Jennifer’s Body” actor also talked touched on people’s fascination with her “clubbed” thumbs, which are shorter, flatter and wider than the average person’s.

“I don’t know why people are so fascinated by my thumbs,” she told SI. “Like, I never thought that was a weird thing or an embarrassing thing. They’re just kind of short. Is it really that crazy?”

Fox also spoke about her body dysmorphia in a 2021 interview with British GQ Style, saying: “We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves.”

“Yeah, I have body dysmorphia,” she added. “I have a lot of deep insecurities.”

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, call the National Eating Disorder Association hotline at 1-800-931-2237.

Go To Homepage
Kelby Vera - Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter

Popular in the Community

Close