Megan Fox shared about falling apart and putting herself back together in a raw and revealing interview for the 10-year anniversary of the film “Jennifer’s Body.”

The actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what it was like to be hypersexualized by Hollywood prior to the film’s release and how that led to an eventual breakdown after the movie came out.

“I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do,” she told the outlet.

“I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out … so I went through a very dark moment after that,” the actor added.

Bravo via Getty Images Megan Fox during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."

She felt even more disillusioned after speaking out about the poor treatment she received from Michael Bay on movies they worked on together, because it felt like no one was listening ― or even cared. And to make matters worse, her career suffered.

“I feel like I was sort of out and in front of the #MeToo movement before the #MeToo movement happened, I was speaking out and saying, ‘Hey, these things are happening to me and they’re not OK,’” Fox said. “And everyone was like, ‘Oh well, f**k you. We don’t care, you deserve it.’ Because everybody talked about how you looked or how you dressed or the jokes you made.”

Over the years, her outlook has shifted and she attributes part of that to having her first child with husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.

“I think it took getting pregnant ― that was the first real breakthrough where my consciousness shifted and my mind opened up and I was able to see from a birds eye view and breath and take it in,” the 33-year-old said. “And then another kid, and then another kid and with every kid I feel like that’s always been the doorway into a better version of myself.”

Though it seems Fox is more at peace with her painful past, her old experiences and mistreatment in Hollywood are the reason she wants to keep her Me Too stories to herself now.

“I just didn’t think based on how I’d been received by people, and by feminists, that I would be a sympathetic victim,” she told The New York Times in December. “And I thought if ever there were a time where the world would agree that it’s appropriate to victim-shame someone, it would be when I come forward with my story.”