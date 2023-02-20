Megan Fox Breaks Silence On Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors

Megan Fox returned from an Instagram hiatus Sunday to address gossip about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly — and she did it with a cheeky reference to one of her most beloved roles.

Fox, who played a succubus in 2009’s “Jennifer’s Body,” called rumors that her rock star fiancé cheated on her “baseless” amid recent speculation that the couple has split.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” Fox wrote in her statement.

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT,” Fox continued, “you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now 🙏💜 .”

Fox hinted that the flicker between her and her “twin flame” MGK had been snuffed out last week when she deleted all photos of the two from her Instagram account.

She added more fuel to the fire by also posting photos with lyrics from the Beyoncé song “Pray You Catch Me,” which read, “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere in June 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Yet, evidence of this was later deleted when the “Transformers” star temporarily deactivated her account over the weekend.

But her break was possibly made brief due to fans speculating that MGK had cheated on Fox with musician Sophie Lloyd, who has been his guitarist since 2022.

Lloyd’s representatives released a scathing statement to Page Six Wednesday, denying any romantic involvement with the “Bloody Valentine” singer.

