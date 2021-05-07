Megan Fox Reveals Her Hilarious Britney Spears Impression

Megan Fox opened up about what she does to combat her fear of flying ― and low-key revealed her killer Britney Spears impression.

Fox, sitting down with Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show this week, explained how she grew more fearful of airplanes after flying back and forth between New York and Los Angeles.

“I was like, ’I’m kind of pushing the statistics now because I’m flying so often,” Fox said. “And that’s where the fear came from, because it’s like, yeah if you fly twice a year you’re good, but not if you’re flying like twice a week.”

And for that, pop sensation Britney Spears’ songs like “Oops!...I Did It Again” have helped tremendously, she said.

“What I did and what I do recommend to people if you hit turbulence and you’re like, ‘I don’t like how this feels,’ I would throw on certain music that I just knew I wasn’t gonna die to, which ... for me that was Britney Spears ― like the archives from when I was young. So, like the ‘Oops!’ album,” Fox explained.

And she demonstrated, dropping some note a la Spears’ iconic lilt.

“I’m not a girl, not yet a women,” she crooned to Clarkson.

“That’s not the soundtrack to my death,” Fox said. “So, that always made me feel better.”

She continued the explanation with some more of her Spears’ impression: “You’re not gonna meet God on a like, ‘Oh baby, baby,’ and then you’re dead and you know all the mysteries of the universe in that moment. So for me, that was really helpful.”

Fox emphasized that in order for her fear-conquering method to work, “just make sure you’re picking music that’s like that ― like Backstreet Boys. ‘It’s Raining Men’ ― ain’t nobody dying to that song. Never have, never will.”

You can watch her entire appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” above.