Megan Fox Breaks Her Silence After Chelsea From 'Love Is Blind' Said They Look Alike

Megan Fox is dishing out her thoughts on Chelsea Blackwell’s controversial comparison to her during the latest season of “Love Is Blind.”

During Season 6 of the Netflix dating show, Blackwell left the internet in shambles after she told fellow contestant and love interest, Jimmy Presnell, that she’s been told Fox is her celebrity doppelgänger.

Now, two months after the show aired, the “Transformers” star, 37, is sharing her take on the reality TV drama that caused such a stir.

“I didn’t watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied,” Fox told told E! News in a story published Friday. “I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard.”

Fox told the outlet that she’s “never had more people text” her about something, and said many of her peers have since stopped her in public about the viral moment.

Fox, who said she doesn’t “watch TV very much,” shared, “Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, ‘Do you watch ‘Love is Blind’?’ And I was like, ‘No, but I know what you’re talking about.’”

The actor went on to admit she thinks Blackwell is “telling the truth” about the comparisons.

“I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, ‘You kind of look like Megan Fox,’” Fox said. “So I believe she’s telling the truth and I hope she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her.”

The “Jennifer’s Body” star continued, “Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn’t happen to her. Best wishes and blessings.”

In the second episode of Season 6, Blackwell told Presnell that people compare her to Fox because of her “dark hair and blue eyes.”

She added, “But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited,” to which Presnell eagerly replied, “Can we get married?”

After Presnell proposed to Blackwell on the show, he admitted in a confessional that he felt she “definitely lied about how she looks.”

“At the end of the day it doesn’t really matter, I’m very attracted to her. I can work with that,” he said after the two saw each other for the first time.

Chelsea Blackwell and Megan Fox. Netflix/Getty Images

In “Love is Blind,” single men and women search for love and get engaged before actually meeting each other in person.

After the episode aired in February, fans of the show took to social media to slam Blackwell over her Fox comparisons.

Fox’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, later came to the Netflix star’s defense over the ordeal.

“It’s crazy,” Green told E! News on March 4. “I mean I’ve had it before, where people go, ‘Hey you kind of look like so and so,’ and to me watching that, that’s all she was doing. She doesn’t know, she’s on a show called ‘Love Is Blind.’ She’s never done anything like this before.”

“I’m sure it felt really good when people were like, ‘You kind of look like Megan,’ as far as, who knows if her eye makeup or her hair that day or what was going on, so she shared it,” he continued. “But she shared it in a format where millions of people are watching and are judging her for it.”

Though Presnell ultimately didn’t end up with Blackwell, he also stood up for her amid the criticism, telling US Weekly that his former fiancé didn’t “deserve” the backlash.

“To be fair, that woman didn’t say, ‘I look like Megan Fox.’ She said, ‘People tell me.’ But I heard that and I was so excited. So yeah, maybe my bad,” he admitted to the outlet in February.

“She’s getting a lot of heat and she doesn’t deserve it. She’s an amazing person and I will shield her from all that s**t if I need to. I can speak numbers to how she is as a person, and if they want to hate on somebody, they should hate on me. She don’t deserve it.”

All six seasons of “Love is Blind” are streaming on Netflix.

