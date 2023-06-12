Megan Fox Slams Politician Who Accused Her Of Forcing Her Sons To Wear 'Girls Clothes'

Megan Fox told a former GOP candidate that his attack on her "put [him] on the wrong side of the universe." Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Megan Fox will not put up with anyone coming after her children.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star called out “clout chaser” and former Republican Congressional candidate Robby Starbuck after he publicly attacked the actor and her three sons.

“These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park,” he wrote in a tweet on Friday, before claiming that he “saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

Fox shares her children ― 10-year-old Noah, 9-year-old Bodhi and 6-year-old Journey ― with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Both parents sounded off on Starbuck in separate statements.

“hey @robbystarbuck i really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser but let me teach you something,” Fox wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday alongside a screenshot of Starbuck’s post.

“irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency,” she continued. “especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”

Fox signed off her message by telling Starbuck that he “fucked with the wrong witch.”

Austin Green told TMZ on Saturday that Starbuck’s tale is “a totally bogus story.”

“There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not,” the actor added. “This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship.”

Fox and Brian Austin Green have three children together. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

“Noah started wearing dresses when he was about 2, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is,” the “Transformers” entertainer told Glamour UK last year.

“Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want,” she continued.

“And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”