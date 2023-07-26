Megan Fox Tells Fans To ‘Calm Down’ After Posting Pic In Very Sheer Dress

Actor Megan Fox attempted to do some advance damage control on Wednesday after she posted a photo of herself wearing a sheer dress.

Earlier this week, Fox was photographed posing in a very orange and revealing Jean Paul Gaultier dress; underneath, she wore nipple pasties and seemingly nude underwear.

Fox’s stylist, Dimitris Giannetos, first posted the sultry pics on his Instagram account.

When it came time to post the photos on her own account, Fox apparently felt obliged to shut down any snarky comments from followers in advance:

“Before you start angrily typing ― those are not my nipples, calm down. they are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum.”

She needn’t have worried. The vast majority of comments praise how Fox looks, with a few complaints related to wanting more photos.

It’s definitely an improvement over what happened to Fox last week.