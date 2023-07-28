Megan Fox Lashes Out At 'Psychos' Who Criticized Her For Sharing GoFundMe

Megan Fox is setting the record straight.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star took to Instagram on Thursday to directly address the “weirdos” and “bunch of psychos” who spoke out after she shared a link to a GoFundMe page from her nail artist, Brittney Boyce.

Fox received backlash after she posted the link, which Boyce made to raise money for her father’s pancreatic cancer treatment.

Advertisement

The actor told her followers “If you guys are able to help please do” — but many fans thought she should fulfill the donation request herself.

Instagram/Getty

“Hey weirdos,” Fox wrote in an Instagram story. “Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe Brit doesn’t want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?”

Fox said that Boyce asked her to just post the link to the GoFundMe, and told critics that “anything she needs from me personally she will ask and i will do it privately.”

Advertisement

“One thing you’re not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity,” she added. “So try again another day (probably tmwr!) with some different bullshit you bunch of psychos.”

Fox addressed her Instagram followers earlier this week in the caption of a post that showed her wearing a sheer dress.