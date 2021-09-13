Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian Call Rocker Boyfriends Their 'Future Baby Daddies'

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian wanted to let viewers know where they stand with their punk rock boyfriends at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards ― and many fans have feelings about it.

The duo introduced a performance featuring their respective boyfriends, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, at the VMAs on Sunday. The musicians were taking the stage to perform the single “Papercuts,” on which Kelly (born Colson Baker) sings and Barker plays drums.

“I’m a huge fan of this next performer. I’ve watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but also as a person,” Fox said in her intro. Kardashian added that she too is a fan, and thinks the “drummer is super hot.”

Fox then declared: “New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies...” Kardashian completed the line: “Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.”

Fans have been eating up Fox and Baker’s relationship in tandem with Kardashian and Barker’s. Both couples pack on the PDA, and have been seen in spicy paparazzi photos holding one another in a particularly sexy way or even mock-making out.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021, in Los Angeles.

In response to Fox and Kardashian’s latest remarks about their boyfriends, a lot of viewers had mixed feelings:

Having Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox introduce MGK (obvi performing with Travis Barker too) and them calling them their future baby daddy’s? I just loved it all I’m jealous — ѕaм carвone 🌻 (@_samcarbone) September 13, 2021

I want dessert the way Megan Fox and Kortney kardashian apparently want baby daddy’s. — Steph Sabraw (@stephsabraw) September 13, 2021

Megan fox just called machine gun Kelly her future baby daddy I’m gonna be SICK — clarke 🧣 (@ruesfolklorian) September 13, 2021

HELPPP KOURTNEY LOOKED SO UNCOMFORTABLE AFTER THE BABY DADDY JOKE — m (@mazzypopstar) September 13, 2021

MEGAN SAID “New York i need you to get loud for our future baby daddy’s” BYEEEE THAT SENT ME TO ORBIT #machinegunkelly — jess SAW MGK‼️‼️‼️‼️ (@baemgk) September 13, 2021