Megan Fox experienced a few more interruptions than she likely bargained for during a recent “Today” show appearance.
The actor, who virtually stopped by the program on Monday to promote her latest movie, “Till Death,” got some surprise cameos from her three sons during the segment.
Fox couldn’t help but crack up as her little ones ― Bodhi, Journey and Noah ― crawled and walked by the camera at various times.
“We saw one of your children running in the background,” “Today” co-host Jenna Bush Hager told Fox during the appearance. “First of all, where are you? We see a lot of pillows, some clothes ... ”
“And we saw a little kid like, trying to be sneaky, thinking they were out of the shot,” fellow co-host Samantha Guthrie said as Fox laughed and covered her face.
“Yeah, here comes another one right now,” the actor said as a kiddo walked by, fully in the view of the cameras.
“Journey, you’ve got to crawl ― you’ve got to crawl,” Fox quipped as her son stared at her. “Go!”
“They just woke up. What is it, it’s 7, 7:30 here?” the actor added. “So they woke up a few minutes ago. And it just is what it is. We just have to make it work.”
“But I’m in the house that we’re staying in for right now ― this is the living room area,” Fox explained. “And they all fell asleep on the couch last night watching a movie. They just woke up.”
When the co-hosts segued to another question, Fox lost it again when another kid entered the room and started crawling behind her.
“There’s three of them,” Fox said with a smile, telling the “Today” audience that there would probably be a few more cameos.
Later on in the interview, after a kid crawled by and then sprinted out of the room once again, the hosts asked Fox what it was like being a mom to her three boys.
The actor shares the three kids with her estranged husband, “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Brian Austin Green.
“I wish there was a way — I’m sure a lot of moms feel this way — where you could, just every once in a while for a day, like put them all back at that 2, 3-year-old period,” Fox answered.
“Because It’s hard to watch them grow up so quickly. That is something ― I actually really struggle with that a lot,” the “Jennifer’s Body” actor said. “I cry about it all the time, they grow up so fast.”
“You know my phone will send me pictures of them when they were younger, and it’s hard to look at it. It’s painful to love something so much. But I have three boys. They are hilarious. They don’t listen to me at all,” she added with a smile.