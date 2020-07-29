Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Instagram Official: 'Waited For Eternity To Find You'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have taken their relationship the next level: making it Instagram official. On Tuesday, Machine Gun Kelly, aka Colson Baker, shared a black-and-white mirror selfie alongside Fox. “Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans got their first taste of this “eternal” love back in May amid reports that Fox and husband Brian Austin Green were splitting up. Green and Fox, who were married for 10 years and have three children together, are currently in the process of getting a divorce.

More recently, Fox starred in Baker’s music video for his single “My Bloody Valentine” and the duo revealed on the “Give Them Lala ...with Randall” podcast that they were “actually two halves of the same soul.”

Of their initial meeting, Fox told the podcast that she “could feel that some wild shit was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what.”

She went on to say that their chemistry was on the level of a “twin flame.”

“A twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” she said. “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.” Burn on, lovers.

