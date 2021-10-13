Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Take Couples Quiz To Prove They're In Love

Looks like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are putting their love to the test in the most stressful way possible: by taking a couples quiz.
GQ.com wrangled the couple into publicly testing each other’s knowledge of the other to see if they can go the distance.
The video shows they have obvious chemistry together, but there is at least one sign of potential trouble: Kelly doesn’t know exactly how many tattoos Fox has.
You can see how well the couple scored on other relationship secrets in the video above.
