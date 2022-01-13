Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Drank Each Other's Blood & Are Now Engaged

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged — but only after engaging in a ritual that some might describe as “bloody awful.”
Yes, the celebrity couple chose to promise eternal love to each other by drinking each other’s blood, Fox said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
Fox began the post by noting that they sat under a banyan tree in July 2020 and “asked for magic.”
She went on:
“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.
Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.
And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.
…and then we drank each other’s blood.”
Kelly seemed excited about the engagement, but his own post neglected to mention the blood drinking. Instead, he focused on the engagement ring he gave Fox.
“I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two,” Kelly said, explaining the ring combines an emerald (Fox’s birth stone) with a diamond (Kelly’s birth stone) that he says was “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”
The couple, who did not announce any other details about their marital plans, began dating in the summer of 2020 but they had a memorable first encounter prior to their romance.
At a party a few years earlier, Fox told the singer he smelled like weed and he responded: “I am weed.”
The two have progressed beyond that. In fact, Fox told People magazine that she considers Kelly to be her twin flame, a term for a soul that, she said, “has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time.”