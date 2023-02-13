What's Hot

New Mexico State Shuts Down Men's Basketball Amid Disturbing Report Of Sex Abuse

Rihanna's Marshmallowy Backup Dancers Are This Year's Super Bowl Meme

A$AP Rocky Is Rihanna's Best Hype Man At Her Solo Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Important Reason You Should Think Twice Before Policing Someone's Table Manners

12 Ways To Make Your iPhone Run Faster

Guess How Many Times They Say 'Family' In New 'Fast And Furious' Trailer

France Says Its Troops Misrepresented In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Sheryl Lee Ralph Belts Dazzling Rendition Of 'Black National Anthem' At Super Bowl

U.S. Downs 4 Objects In 8 Days, Unprecedented In Peacetime

Debt Limit Crisis Could Come As Early As June, According To Some Economists

Harrison Ford Returns As Indiana Jones In Trailer During Super Bowl

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rep Confirms After Super Bowl Halftime Show

EntertainmentMegan FoxMachine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox Hints That She And Machine Gun Kelly Are Over With A Few Social Media Tweaks

The "Transformers" actor and the singer first announced they were dating in 2020.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s twin flames might be dying out.

The “Transformers” actor hinted at a possible spit from her rocker fiancé over the weekend, deleting all photos of the two from her Instagram account.

Fox also posted photos with lyrics from the Beyoncé song “Pray You Catch Me,” which say “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

Fox further shared what appeared to be a video clip of papers burning in a fire.

She added even more fuel to fans’ speculations by reducing the number of people she followed on Instagram to just three: singer Harry Styles, actor Timothée Chalamet and rapper Eminem.

The Eminem follow in particular raised eyebrows, as MGK and the “Lose Yourself” rapper have a long-running beef and have exchanged diss tracks over the years. Fox once starred in the music video for Eminem and Rihanna’s 2010 collaboration “Love the Way You Lie.”

But even as the Instagram drama made headlines, Fox deactivated her account.

While Machine Gun Kelly hasn’t spoken out about the rumors, he still had photos of Fox on his Instagram as of Monday afternoon.

HuffPost has reached out to reps for both parties.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sep. 12, 2021, in Brooklyn, New York.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sep. 12, 2021, in Brooklyn, New York.
Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Fox and MGK were seen together over Super Bowl weekend, when the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, performed a set at an event in Phoenix prior to the big game. He and Fox also walked the Grammys red carpet on Feb. 8.

The couple first confirmed they were dating in June 2020, and they got engaged ― reportedly drinking each other’s blood to mark the occasion ― in January 2022.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community