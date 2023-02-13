The “Transformers” actor hinted at a possible spit from her rocker fiancé over the weekend, deleting all photos of the two from her Instagram account.

Fox also posted photos with lyrics from the Beyoncé song “Pray You Catch Me,” which say “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

Megan Fox deletes photos with Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram and posts a video of a letter burning captioned with lyrics from Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ track “Pray You Catch Me.” pic.twitter.com/MirUuBfvm4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2023

Fox further shared what appeared to be a video clip of papers burning in a fire.

She added even more fuel to fans’ speculations by reducing the number of people she followed on Instagram to just three: singer Harry Styles, actor Timothée Chalamet and rapper Eminem.

The Eminem follow in particular raised eyebrows, as MGK and the “Lose Yourself” rapper have a long-running beef and have exchanged diss tracks over the years. Fox once starred in the music video for Eminem and Rihanna’s 2010 collaboration “Love the Way You Lie.”

But even as the Instagram drama made headlines, Fox deactivated her account.

While Machine Gun Kelly hasn’t spoken out about the rumors, he still had photos of Fox on his Instagram as of Monday afternoon.

HuffPost has reached out to reps for both parties.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sep. 12, 2021, in Brooklyn, New York. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Fox and MGK were seen together over Super Bowl weekend, when the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, performed a set at an event in Phoenix prior to the big game. He and Fox also walked the Grammys red carpet on Feb. 8.