People Are Here For Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox's Double Date With Rocker Boyfriends

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox went on a double date with their respective boyfriends, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, and social media was abuzz about it.
The quartet attended UFC 260 in Las Vegas to see Francis Ngannou defeat Stipe Miocic on Saturday and were seen entering the arena together. They were later spotted sitting beside one another in the VIP section at the UFC Apex.
Both couples revealed their budding romances within the last year, with Kardashian and Barker dropping the bomb on fans via Instagram in February while Fox and Kelly shared their news on the same platform back in July 2020.
As to how this foursome got together, it’s likely because Kelly and Barker have worked together on music. Most recently, Barker contributed and executively produced Kelly’s recent “pop-punk” album “Tickets To My Downfall.”
After the group was seen out together, Twitter had a whole lot to say about it. People particularly loved the duos’ lollipop action: