Megan Fox Reveals She Had A Miscarriage With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox opened up about experiencing pregnancy loss with Machine Gun Kelly in her new book of poetry titled, “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.”

The actor discussed the pregnancy loss in an appearance promoting her newly released book on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday.

“I’ve never been through anything like that before in my life,” she said. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us.”

She continued, “It sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart. Trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

In “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous,” Fox references an ultrasound at a gestational age of 10 weeks and one day, according to People.

“I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh,” she writes in one poem, later adding, “But now / I have to say / goodbye.”

Megan Fox talks to @kaynawhitworth about her new poetry book, “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous” pic.twitter.com/SkdTSpRi3Z — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 7, 2023

Elsewhere in her book of poems, Fox shares that she has suffered abuse in relationships.

The actor told interviewer Kayna Whitworth on “GMA” that everything detailed in her book is based on her “real-life experiences.”

“Throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship, and several psychologically very abusive relationships,” she said.

“I’ve only been publicly connected to a few people, but I’ve shared energy with, I guess we could say, [people] who were horrific people — and also very famous, very famous people, but no one know that I was involved with those people,” she continued.

Fox later said that much of what she wrote didn’t make it into the book.

“Some of it is too much when you’re a known person,” she said.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, had alluded to the pregnancy loss when he delivered an emotional performance at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2022.

“This is for our unborn child,” he said at one point during the performance.