Megan Fox Brings The Heat In Bold Look For VMAs Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made quite the entrance as they walked the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet together on Sunday.

Fox showed up in a Rose McGowan-esque Mugler dress and Jimmy Choos to accompany the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer, who wore a flashy red suit, shirt and tie.

It’s the first red carpet appearance they’ve made since Fox was spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger, prompting widespread speculation that the couple got engaged. (A representative for Fox has said the engagement rumors aren’t true.)

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday.

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly is nominated for Best Alternative Video at the awards show, which is taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. He will also perform his new single, “Papercuts,” with Travis Barker.

Fox and Kelly first met while filming the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” They’ve been open about their affection for each other since they began dating last year, as Fox has referred to them as “twin flames.”

“A twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” Fox said on a podcast in July 2020. “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

Kacey Musgraves Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images

Kim Petras Rob Kim via Getty Images

Tinashe Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images

Charli XCX Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images

Lil Nas X Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Halle Bailey ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Ashanti Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Noam Galai via Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo Rob Kim via Getty Images

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images

Doja Cat Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Billie Eilish ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Camila Cabello Rob Kim via Getty Images

Winnie Harlow ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Nick Cannon Noam Galai via Getty Images

Ciara Noam Galai via Getty Images

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne Rob Kim via Getty Images

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Serena Kerrigan Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Ed Sheeran ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Chloe Bailey Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Troye Sivan Rob Kim via Getty Images

Symone and Kandy Muse Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

G-Eazy Noam Galai via Getty Images

Saweetie Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Normani ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Dove Cameron Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images

Travis Scott Noam Galai via Getty Images

Simone Biles ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Quen Blackwell Rob Kim via Getty Images

Shawn Mendes ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

LilHuddy Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images

Rita Ora Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Shay Mitchell Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Billy Porter Rob Kim via Getty Images

Paris Hilton Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

David Lee Roth Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Lance Bass, Nick Lachey, and AJ McLean Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Dani Vitany and Scott Myrick Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Bella Poarch Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images

Jaden Hossler Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Leslie Grace Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Tainy Rob Kim via Getty Images

Anitta Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Iann Dior Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Vinny Guadagnino Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Madison Beer Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

The Kid LAROI Rob Kim via Getty Images

Jack Harlow Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Flo Milli Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Nessa Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Dometi Pongo Rob Kim via Getty Images

Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots and Debby Ryan ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Eben Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Young Dylan Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Jamila Mustafa Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images