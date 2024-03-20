Megan Fox Gives Surprising Non-Update On Her Relationship Status With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox isn’t quite ready to clarify her relationship status with Machine Gun Kelly.
The “Jennifer’s Body” actor began dating the rocker (whose real name is Colson Baker) back in 2020. Since then, the two got engaged and faced rumors of infidelity ― all in very public ways ― leaving many fans interested in where their relationship stands today.
“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox said during a sit-down interview with Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday.
“So I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on like, the status of the relationship, per se,” she explained. “What I can say is that is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow.”
“Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain,” Fox said, adding that she understands being engaged and then calling it off could be seen as “interesting or confusing to people.”
The couple confirmed they were dating in June 2020. The two later got engaged in January 2022, and reportedly drank each other’s blood to mark the happy occasion.
Fox hinted at a split in February 2023 as infidelity rumors swirled. She denied cheating speculation a few days later. Though Fox and MGK have yet to clarify their relationship status, they have been photographed together as recently as last month.