Megan Fox Details Every Single Plastic Surgery Procedure She’s Had ― Except One

Megan Fox is ready to tell all about her plastic surgery ― but there’s one procedure she’s not ready to share just yet.

The “Jennifer’s Body” actor listed off all the procedures she’s done on a recent appearance of “Call Her Daddy.” Fox acknowledged that while she wants to be “fully transparent,” her honestly won’t earn her any points with trolls who want to tear her down regardless.

That 37-year-old said she underwent breast augmentation in her early 20s,

“I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids,” she confessed. “I had to have them redone very recently because the first set, I didn’t have enough body fat to disguise [them]. You could see the rippling of the implant, so I had to switch them out to this set.”

Fox also admitted that she’s used Botox and filler and had her nose done “in my early 20s,” but apparently stopped there.

“I’ve literally been accused of having six, seven, or eight rhinoplasty surgeries,” she said. “Which is impossible, your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven’t had a rhinoplasty since I was, I’m gonna say, 23. It’s been well over a decade.”

There’s also a lot of procedures she says she hasn’t had done, and wanted to set the record straight on those rumors, as well.

“I’ve never had a facelift of any kind. No mid-facelift, no, like, lateral brow lifts — although I would like one — or no regular brow lift,” she revealed. “I’ve never done threads ― I have researched them, it’s not because of some moral thing, I just don’t really believe they work and I’m also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift. But I am very tempted to have my eyebrows snatched.”

Fox said that she’s also never had buccal fat removal, and she’ll “never have any fat removed.”

“I’m a very lean person that doesn’t have enough body fat or fat in my face,” Fox explained. “So I will only ever put fat in, I will never be taking fat out. Which leads me to, I’ve never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that.”

The actor joked she would be “so flattered if someone thought I had a [Brazilian butt lift]” and said she would be willing to take “donated fat from people” if that option is available in the future.”

Despite going under the knife a few times, Fox confessed that she doesn’t like surgery.

“My body doesn’t react well to general anesthesia, and so when I go to have a surgery it’s a very big deal,” the entertainer said, adding that she’s “very afraid of dying under general anesthesia, so I don’t take surgery lightly and therefore I have not had many of them because of that.”

And despite her openness, “The Transformers” actor said, “There’s one thing I had done that I’m gatekeeping because it was really good, and it’s not a known plastic surgery. People don’t even really know about it.”

While Fox hasn’t spoken about her plastic surgery with such candidness before, she has spoken about wrestling with body dysmorphia.

“I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,“ Fox told Sports Illustrated last year. “There was never a point in my life where I loved my body ― never, ever.”

She continued, “When I was little, that was an obsession I had, of ’But I should look this way. And why I had an awareness of my body that young, I’m not sure... The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending.”

