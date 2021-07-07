Megan Fox Says Watching One Of Her Biggest Flops Empowered Her To Get A Divorce

While we all wait until “Jennifer’s Body” heads to the Criterion Collection, Megan Fox is revisiting another one of her past films and explaining how it essentially inspired her to Marie Kondo her own life.
Speaking with InStyle for a profile published on Wednesday, Fox muses on just how damaging the backlash against her in the early 2000s was to her psyche, saying that she felt as if she was “brought out and stoned and murdered.”
Much of the unwarranted derision directed her way followed Fox’s controversial exit from the “Transformers” franchise, which in turn put extra pressure on her post-Shia-LaBeouf filmography, including 2010’s supreme box-office flop “Jonah Hex.”
Based off the comic book of the same name, the film was an early misfire in the superhero genre, grossing a paltry $11 million and garnering Fox some of the worst reviews of her career, as well as multiple Golden Raspberry nominations.
Since coming to terms with how she was mistreated by Hollywood, Fox said she took the time to finally watch the movie, which has since been reclaimed by some fans online.
“I had never even watched it because the other actors told me not to. I mean, I got crucified for that movie, just brutalized in the reviews,” she told the outlet. “But something came over me, and I said, fuck it, I’m going to be brave and watch it.”
“I had this incredible breakthrough, and I realized that I had been living in a self-imposed prison for so long because I let other people tell me who I was or what I wasn’t. I hid because I was hurt,” she added.
Freeing herself from her fear surrounding the film prompted Fox to examine other parts of her life, including her nearly decade-long marriage to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.
“That night, I stayed up and promised myself that I would never live one more day of my life from fear. I came home, and my whole life changed,” she said. “I got a divorce and I started working more and doing more things. I ended up meeting Colson, and then literally everything exploded from there.”
Colson Baker, of course, goes by another name, Machine Gun Kelly, and Fox has been very publicly dating him for the past few months. In case the blood necklaces and aggressive red carpet make-outs haven’t made it clear, the two are still swooning for each other.
Ever the poet, Kelly said Fox was “like the earth” in the interview, adding that he wants people to “understand this is real.”
“When it’s summer, it’s the hottest summer. When it’s winter, it’s the most amazing chill,” he said. “In the fall and spring, it’s a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life.”