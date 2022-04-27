Megan Fox Shares Breathtaking Way She Handled Son’s Love Of Dresses

Megan Fox shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. AUDE GUERRUCCI via Getty Images

Megan Fox is hoping to raise her children with the courage to express themselves truthfully at any age.

The “Jennifer’s Body” actor got candid about her approach to parenting in an interview with Glamour UK published Tuesday. In it, she opened up about her 9-year-old son Noah’s affinity for wearing dresses and the discussions about gender identity that she’s had with all three of her children.

“Noah started wearing dresses when he was about 2, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is,” Fox said. “Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”

In addition to Noah, Fox also shares sons Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Her children, she said, attend a school where students are allowed only limited exposure to the internet and “the other parents are similar in their beliefs.”

“So far, we’ve done a really good job and we maintain their innocence in a lot of ways, but I know I can’t protect them forever, though I do have a child that suffers,” she said. “So I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this. Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason.”

Megan Fox (left) and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January. Juan Ocampo via Getty Images

“It’s just hard as a mom,” she added.

Fox previously touched on the bullying Noah has received over his love of dresses in a 2019 appearance on “The Talk,” noting that she and Green were hoping to teach him to “be confident no matter what anyone else says.”

“He just wore one two days ago to school,” Fox said. “And he came home and I was like: ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’”

“And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in,’” Fox continued. “But he’s like, ‘I don’t care, I love dresses too much.’”

Fox and Green divorced in 2020 after about 10 years of marriage. Though she’s happily engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly, she told Glamour UK that co-parenting with an ex can be challenging on many levels.

