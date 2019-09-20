“My son, he’s 4, and I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses,” Green said during a 2017 interview with Hollywood Pipeline. “To them I say, ‘I don’t care.’ He’s 4 and if we wants to wear it, then he wears it.”

The actor added: “He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So, if he wants to wear a dress? Awesome. Good on him.”