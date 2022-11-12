Megan Fox Shuts Down Rude Troll For Confusing Her Tattoo With Pubic Hair

Megan Fox slammed an Instagram follower on Friday after they mistook her tattoo for an unshaven bikini line.

The spicy exchange came after Fox shared some photos of herself and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, cosplaying as Princess Zelda and Link from the video game “The Legend of Zelda,” Page Six reports.

Advertisement

“All that money, and she can’t buy a razor. She’s now off my ‘list,’” the user commented on the photo, in which the 36-year-old sported a revealing costume with sky-high slits based on the warrior queen.

Firing back with ease, Fox sarcastically quipped, “Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo? Either way, I’m devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you’d wife me.”

On the photo of the pair dressed as the beloved fantasy characters, she captioned the post, ″Very seriously looked into elf ear modification after this. @grimes, let me know if you find someone.”

Advertisement

The pair coordinated several controversial Halloween costumes, including playfully mimicking a priest and sexy subservient and dressing as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Kelly even snorted what looked like cocaine off of Fox’s breast.

Regarding online critics, Fox has never been shy about setting the record straight.

Last month, she expertly blasted a follower who commented on her selfie: “Where your kids at?”

“Wait, wait, wait, I … have kids?!? Oh my god, I knew I forgot something!!” Fox joked in response. “Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

The “Jennifer’s Body” actor and ex-husband Brian Austin Green are parents to sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6.

Fox and Kelly met in 2020 on the set while filming the crime thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass” — got engaged in January, about a year and a half after making their relationship official.