Actor Megan Hilty’s Pregnant Sister Presumed Dead After Plane Crash

Three family members of “Smash” actor Megan Hilty are presumed dead in Sunday’s fatal seaplane crash near Seattle.

Hilty’s sister, Lauren Hilty, as well as the actor’s brother-in-law Ross Mickel and niece Remy Mickel were among the 10 people aboard the plane that crashed into Puget Sound, according to a Tuesday release from the U.S. Coast Guard. One person was confirmed dead and nine were missing Sunday afternoon, The Seattle Times reported.

Hilty did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Megan Hilty is a Tony Award-winning actor who starred in the NBC series "Smash." David Crotty via Getty Images

Advertisement

By late Sunday, the body of an unnamed female had been recovered by crews in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, but the Coast Guard said the person has not been positively identified.

Rescue teams have called off their search for the remaining nine people, the Coast Guard announced Monday on Twitter.

“All next of kin have been notified of this decision. Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of those who remain missing and the deceased,” the Coast Guard said.

(2/2) All next of kin have been notified of this decision. Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of those who remain missing and the deceased. — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) September 5, 2022

Advertisement

Ross Mickel was a well-known winemaker and owner of Ross Andrew Winery. His family confirmed in a statement to NBC affiliate KING 5 that Lauren Hilty was pregnant at the time of the crash.