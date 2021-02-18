Let Them Eat Snow: Meghan McCain Blasts 'Marie Antoinette' Ted Cruz For Cancun Trip

“There’s a lot of heads to roll, a lot of people to blame,” McCain said on “The View” of the mess in Texas. She then brought up Cruz and likened him to the guillotined French queen who supposedly told her starving subjects to eat cake.

To “flee your home state while people are freezing to death, to go to Cancun, is very Marie Antoinette,” McCain said. The daughter of Arizona Sen. John McCain called Cruz’s decision “one of the worst optics I could possibly come up with in an era where there’s been a lot of bad political optics.”

Cruz hustled back to the U.S. on Thursday after he was spotted Wednesday jetting to Mexico. He claimed he was simply being a “good dad” and escorting his daughters there for a school break with friends. The senator was initially booked to bask in the heat until Saturday, NBC reported.

He later admitted to reporters Thursday that he had, in fact, intended to chill in Cancun into the weekend — but changed his plans after the fallout.

Cruz text messages obtained by The New York Times also appeared to contradict the senator’s claim that the trip came at the urging of his daughters.

Some on Twitter pointed out that, more than “bad political optics,” Cruz’s trip demonstrated a stunning self-involvement and callous disregard for Texans amid deadly cold.

How about this? It’s not just the optics. It’s that he abandoned the very people that elected him by saying stay warm and went away to vacation while I am sure his mansion is adequately heated. Optics are the smallest worry here. — Sam Ibrahim (@Samstrosity) February 18, 2021

Come for the bad optics, stay for the callous indifference. — Filippo (@filippoc1970) February 18, 2021

Check out the “The View” clip up top. McCain zaps Cruz as she responds to a question from Whoopi Goldberg right at the start.