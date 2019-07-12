Megan Rapinoe And Alex Morgan Have Best Reaction To Surprise Trumpian Party

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, the co-captains of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, may not be celebrating their World Cup victory at the White House anytime soon.

So, on Thursday, late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel laid on a party for the pair, styled like past celebrations President Donald Trump has thrown for sports heroes at the White House.

The host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” unveiled a table topped with thousands of chicken nuggets, a nod to Trump’s January fast-food banquet for the Clemson University national championship-winning football team.

Rapinoe’s response, in particular, was a delight:

“If you really are the champions that you know you are, the three of us will eat all of this before the night is done,” joked Kimmel.

Check out the full interview in which the pair also talked with Kimmel about their campaign for equal pay above.