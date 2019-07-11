Megan Rapinoe Makes A Funny F-Bomb Promise At The ESPY Awards

Megan Rapinoe of the Women’s World Cup champion U.S. soccer team had another giant audience hanging on her every word Wednesday at the ESPY Awards ― but one of those words wasn’t going to be a four-letter one.

The U.S. Women’s National Team co-captain, who won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player, accepted the ESPY for Best Team along with her teammates. (See the video below.)

Rapinoe has become known for speaking out on pay discrimination, a certain occupant of the White House and gay rights. She delivered an inspirational speech about coming together at a New York City parade celebrating the team earlier in the day.

“New York City, you’re the motherfucking best!” she told the crowd.

But at the ESPYs, she kept her remarks brief and curse-free.

“I’ve dropped the F-bomb on every stage I’ve been on for the last three days, so I’ll just spare you that,” she said. “Thanks for having us. Everyone have an amazing night.”

From a parade in NYC to the ESPYS in LA, it's been a whirlwind day for the USWNT 👏 pic.twitter.com/z3voFFnZ7o — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019