Soccer star Megan Rapinoe’s World Cup goal celebration has been transformed into a meme that pokes fun at President Donald Trump.
The co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team celebrated the first of two goals she netted in Friday’s 2-1 quarterfinals defeat of hosts France, which sets up a semifinals clash against England on Tuesday, with some style:
Rapinoe, who is gay, has refused to participate in the national anthem before games in protest at the Trump administration’s policies.
Her “Player of the Match”-winning performance against France came in the same week that Trump taunted the 33-year-old midfielder on Twitter for saying she would not visit “the fucking White House” if the team won the tournament.
“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!” Trump wrote Wednesday. “Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.”
Tweeters suggested Rapinoe’s celebration was the perfect clap back at the president: