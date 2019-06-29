Soccer star Megan Rapinoe’s World Cup goal celebration has been transformed into a meme that pokes fun at President Donald Trump.

The co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team celebrated the first of two goals she netted in Friday’s 2-1 quarterfinals defeat of hosts France, which sets up a semifinals clash against England on Tuesday, with some style:

We're only 20 minutes in and this match is everything we expected and more.



The hype is fully justified. 🔥#FRAUSA 🇫🇷🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bI0LkydiE5 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 28, 2019

Rapinoe, who is gay, has refused to participate in the national anthem before games in protest at the Trump administration’s policies.

Her “Player of the Match”-winning performance against France came in the same week that Trump taunted the 33-year-old midfielder on Twitter for saying she would not visit “the fucking White House” if the team won the tournament.

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!” Trump wrote Wednesday. “Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.”

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F...ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

....in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

....invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Tweeters suggested Rapinoe’s celebration was the perfect clap back at the president:

“How much do you hate the current president”



Megan Rapinoe: “This much” pic.twitter.com/MhXMWUyD0w — Sean Yoo (@SeanYoo) June 28, 2019

BUILD A GOLDEN STATUE TO MEGAN RAPINOE AND PUT IT IN FRONT OF THE WHITE HOUSE YOU FOOLS — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) June 28, 2019

TEAR DOWN THE CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS AND PUT UP MEGAN RAPINOE MONUMENTS ITS THE ONLY WAY TO HEAL AMERICA — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) June 28, 2019

USA up 1-0 at the half thanks to Megan Rapinoe's goal #USAvsFRA pic.twitter.com/zhFTJTjYM3 — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) June 28, 2019

Megan Rapinoe about to parachute into the Democratic primary, start with a solid 20% — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 28, 2019

If Megan Rapinoe scores a third goal, reaches down into her sock and pulls out even a basic outline of a health care plan she becomes the Democratic frontrunner — Steven Hale (@iamstevenhale) June 28, 2019

The day Megan Rapinoe became President pic.twitter.com/8JcGKYueh6 — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) June 28, 2019

Megan Rapinoe is the president now those are the rules — radical centrist (@yeahjusteli) June 28, 2019

Donald Trump: "You have to win before you come to the White House."



Megan Rapinoe: "HOLD MY BEER, DARLING."#USAvFRA #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/6a5MFdLqjP — Haley Oxley (@_HaleyOx) June 28, 2019

OMFG someone edited Megan Rapinoe’s wiki page and I’m DYING AHAHHAHA YES #MyPresident pic.twitter.com/kEgyLNtKEh — maddie (@madunderwood394) June 28, 2019

The single most insipiring athlete in America this week: Megan Rapinoe



Rapinoe’s week:



1) Scored both goals against Spain

2) Told Trump to eff off

3) Scored both goals against France#TeamRapinoe pic.twitter.com/MnNTGtkm1j — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 28, 2019