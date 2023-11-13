LOADING ERROR LOADING

Soccer legend Megan Rapinoe joked that getting injured in her final match Saturday was proof that there is no God, sparking backlash from conservatives. (Watch the video below.)

God knows, the OL Reign star had a helluva career despite it ending in a suspected Achilles tear and a loss to Gotham OC in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship. She won two World Cups, an Olympic gold medal and was the FIFA player of the year in 2019. Not to mention she has fought hard for LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice and gender pay equity.

But a light remark about her twist of fate has become trending fodder on X (the former Twitter) and has been reported by several conservative outlets and others.

Rapinoe injured her leg just minutes into the game, which was already to be her last. She addressed the cruel twist of fate to reporters afterward.

“I’m not a religious person or anything and if there was a God, like, this is proof that there isn’t,” Rapinoe said. “This is fucked up. It’s just fucked up. Six minutes in and I eat my Achilles.

