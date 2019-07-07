SPORTS

Megan Rapinoe Racks Up The Honors As World Cup's Best Player And Top Scorer

The U.S. women's team co-captain took home the coveted Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards.

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe achieved personal glory as the World Cup’s top scorer and best player following her team’s championship win on Sunday.

As she scored on a penalty kick in the face-off against the Netherlands, the co-captain became the second American to be awarded the Golden Boot for most goals during the month-long series of games.

Rapinoe was also presented with the Golden Ball, recognizing her as the tournament’s best player.

Rapinoe celebrates with her trophies as the best player and top scorer of World Cup.
The 2-0 win at the Stade de Lyon in France earned the team its fourth World Cup title ― and its second in a row.

Seven minutes after Rapinoe’s goal ― her sixth overall ― broke a scoreless tie in the championship, teammate Rose Lavelle scored the second U.S. goal. Lavele ended the tournament with a total of three goals.

U.S. player Alex Morgan and England’s Ellen White also each scored six goals in the tournament but a tiebreaker gave the award to Rapinoe, as she also was credited with three assists and played for less time than the other two.

